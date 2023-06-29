The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) against the Dodgers.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is batting .266 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Tovar is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is on an 11-game hitting streak.

Tovar has gotten a hit in 54 of 75 games this season (72.0%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (21.3%).

He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Tovar has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (36.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (10.7%).

He has scored in 32 of 75 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .288 AVG .242 .322 OBP .279 .475 SLG .386 16 XBH 13 4 HR 3 20 RBI 16 35/5 K/BB 41/7 1 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings