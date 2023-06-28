Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-34) and the Colorado Rockies (31-50) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Dodgers taking home the win. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on June 28.

The Rockies will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland (4-8, 4.59), while the Dodgers' starter for this game has yet to be announced.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have come up short of covering the spread in the three of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (39.4%) in those contests.

Colorado has a mark of 5-19 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (349 total, 4.3 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.64 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule