Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ryan McMahon -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on June 27 at 8:40 PM ET.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 74 hits and an OBP of .346, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .484.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 65th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 65.3% of his games this season (49 of 75), with multiple hits 19 times (25.3%).
- He has homered in 11 games this year (14.7%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.7% of his games this year, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this season (46.7%), including six games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|40
|.277
|AVG
|.252
|.354
|OBP
|.339
|.508
|SLG
|.464
|18
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|17
|52/15
|K/BB
|46/20
|2
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Kershaw tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 2.72 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty threw seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.72), 17th in WHIP (1.097), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
