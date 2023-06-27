Player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Ryan McMahon and others are available when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Tuesday (at 8:40 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 74 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 35 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .263/.346/.484 so far this season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 23 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 21 walks and 41 RBI (70 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .289/.345/.471 on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 25 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 23 3-for-5 1 1 4 7 0 at Reds Jun. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jun. 19 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Kershaw Stats

The Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (9-4) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Kershaw has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 35-year-old's 2.72 ERA ranks seventh, 1.097 WHIP ranks 17th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jun. 20 7.0 5 0 0 5 2 vs. White Sox Jun. 14 6.0 6 2 2 5 2 at Reds Jun. 8 7.0 5 0 0 9 2 vs. Yankees Jun. 2 7.0 4 2 2 9 1 at Rays May. 27 5.0 6 4 4 6 2

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has put up 98 hits with 27 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .320/.399/.552 on the season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 24 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has collected 75 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .258/.354/.512 slash line on the year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 25 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 1 vs. Astros Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Angels Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

