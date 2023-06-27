A couple of hot hitters, Freddie Freeman and Ryan McMahon, will try to keep it going when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 72 home runs.

Fueled by 254 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .255 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 349 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 25th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.65 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.562 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Connor Seabold (1-3) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, June 17, when he tossed three innings while giving up nine earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In nine starts this season, Seabold has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 3.5 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Reds L 8-6 Away Noah Davis Ben Lively 6/21/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Jake Bird Andrew Abbott 6/23/2023 Angels W 7-4 Home Kyle Freeland Patrick Sandoval 6/24/2023 Angels L 25-1 Home Chase Anderson Griffin Canning 6/25/2023 Angels W 4-3 Home Austin Gomber Tyler Anderson 6/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Connor Seabold Clayton Kershaw 6/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Kyle Freeland - 6/29/2023 Dodgers - Home Chase Anderson Emmet Sheehan 6/30/2023 Tigers - Home Austin Gomber Michael Lorenzen 7/1/2023 Tigers - Home - Matthew Boyd 7/2/2023 Tigers - Home Connor Seabold -

