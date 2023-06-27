Arike Ogunbowale's Dallas Wings (6-8) hit the road to square off against Sug Sutton and the Phoenix Mercury (2-10) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, June 27. Game time is 10:00 PM ET.

Dallas enters this matchup after a 93-83 loss to Los Angeles. The Wings' leading scorer was Ogunbowale, who wound up with 18 points, eight assists and three steals. With a final score of 97-74, Phoenix lost to Seattle the last time out. Moriah Jefferson led the team (18 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT).

Wings vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-165 to win)

Wings (-165 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+140 to win)

Mercury (+140 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-3.5)

Wings (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 169.5

169.5 When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and BSSWX

Mercury Season Stats

The Mercury are the third-worst team in the WNBA in points scored (77.2 per game) and worst in points conceded (88.4).

Phoenix is the worst squad in the WNBA in rebounds per game (29.3) and eighth in rebounds conceded (35.3).

The Mercury are sixth in the league in assists (19.4 per game) in 2023.

Phoenix is the second-worst squad in the WNBA in turnovers per game (15.9) and third-worst in turnovers forced (11.8).

In 2023 the Mercury are seventh in the league in 3-point makes (6.8 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (31.4%).

Defensively, Phoenix is third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.2. It is sixth in 3-point percentage conceded at 34%.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Mercury are averaging more points at home (80 per game) than on the road (75.1). And they are giving up less at home (87.4) than away (89.1).

Phoenix collects more rebounds per game at home (29.8) than away (28.9), and allows fewer rebounds at home (32.6) than on the road (37.1).

At home the Mercury are picking up 19.2 assists per game, 0.4 less than away (19.6).

This year Phoenix is committing more turnovers at home (16.4 per game) than away (15.6). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (10.6) than on the road (12.7).

The Mercury drain more 3-pointers per game at home (7.4) than on the road (6.3), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (29.1%).

At home Phoenix allows 8 treys per game, 0.3 fewer than on the road (8.3). It concedes 36.4% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 3.8% higher than on the road (32.6%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Mercury have been the underdog eight times and won one of those games.

The Mercury have been at least a +140 moneyline underdog five times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Phoenix has won twice against the spread this season.

Phoenix is winless ATS (0-5) when playing as at least a 3.5-point underdog this year.

The implied probability of a win by the Mercury based on the moneyline is 41.7%.

