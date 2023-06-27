Mercury vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 27
Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (2-10) match up against Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (6-8) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Footprint Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and BSSWX.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Wings matchup.
Mercury vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and BSSWX
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Mercury vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-3.5)
|167.5
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Wings (-3.5)
|167.5
|-165
|+140
|PointsBet
|Wings (-3.5)
|167.5
|-175
|+135
|Tipico
|Wings (-4.5)
|168.5
|-190
|+150
Mercury vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Wings have covered five times in 13 games with a spread this season.
- The Mercury have won just two games against the spread this season.
- Dallas has been favored by 3.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- Phoenix has not covered the spread this year (0-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- In the Wings' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
- So far this year, six out of the Mercury's 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.
