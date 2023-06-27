The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .524 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Angels.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Coors Field

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .262.

Tovar will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer in his last games.

Tovar has recorded a hit in 52 of 73 games this year (71.2%), including 15 multi-hit games (20.5%).

He has homered in seven games this year (9.6%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this season (26 of 73), with two or more RBI seven times (9.6%).

He has scored a run in 31 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .282 AVG .242 .314 OBP .279 .473 SLG .386 15 XBH 13 4 HR 3 17 RBI 16 34/4 K/BB 41/7 1 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings