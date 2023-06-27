Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Elehuris Montero (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is hitting .208 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks.
- Montero has picked up a hit in 13 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has homered in two of 31 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Montero has driven in a run in nine games this year (29.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this season (29.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|18
|.324
|AVG
|.136
|.350
|OBP
|.164
|.405
|SLG
|.288
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|12/2
|K/BB
|28/1
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 2.72 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.72), 17th in WHIP (1.097), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
