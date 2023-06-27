On Tuesday, Elehuris Montero (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is hitting .208 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks.

Montero has picked up a hit in 13 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has homered in two of 31 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Montero has driven in a run in nine games this year (29.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this season (29.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 18 .324 AVG .136 .350 OBP .164 .405 SLG .288 3 XBH 4 0 HR 2 4 RBI 7 12/2 K/BB 28/1 0 SB 0

