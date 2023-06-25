Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Dominic Thiem to open play in Wimbledon (in the round of 128). In his most recent tournament (Mallorca Championships), he was eliminated by Yannick Hanfmann in the round of 16. Tsitsipas' odds are +5000 to win this event at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Tsitsipas at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Tsitsipas' Next Match

In his opening match at Wimbledon, Tsitsipas will meet Thiem on Tuesday, July 4 at 6:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Tsitsipas is currently listed at -500 to win his next match versus Thiem.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1200

Wimbledon odds to win: +5000

Tsitsipas Stats

Tsitsipas most recently played on June 28, 2023, a 4-6, 6-3, 2-6 defeat by No. 48-ranked Hanfmann in the Round of 16 of Mallorca Championships.

Tsitsipas has not won any of his 20 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 42-20.

In four tournaments on grass over the past year, Tsitsipas has gone 1-4.

In his 62 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Tsitsipas has averaged 25.4 games.

Tsitsipas, over the past 12 months, has played five matches on grass, and 33.2 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has won 85.4% of his games on serve, and 22.3% on return.

On grass over the past year, Tsitsipas has been victorious in 84.5% of his service games and 9.8% of his return games.

