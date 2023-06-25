Nolan Jones, with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, June 25 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

  • Jones is hitting .326 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
  • Jones has picked up a hit in 20 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
  • Looking at the 26 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (19.2%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 38.5% of his games this season, Jones has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • He has scored in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 15
.300 AVG .345
.364 OBP .429
.575 SLG .564
5 XBH 8
3 HR 2
8 RBI 6
11/4 K/BB 22/7
4 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Anderson (4-1 with a 5.64 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .289 against him.
