Looking for Sunday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the top matchups of the day, which features Nathan Eovaldi starting for the Rangers, and Gerrit Cole taking the ball for Yankees.

Read on to find the pitching matchups for every game on the calendar for June 25.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Cubs at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (9-4) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Matthew Liberatore (1-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

CHC: Stroman STL: Liberatore 16 (98.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (25 IP) 2.28 ERA 6.12 7.6 K/9 6.5

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Cardinals

CHC Odds to Win: -160

-160 STL Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 11.5 runs

Twins at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (4-4) to the bump as they take on the Tigers, who will look to Michael Lorenzen (2-5) when the teams play on Sunday.

MIN: Ober DET: Lorenzen 11 (63.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (72 IP) 2.83 ERA 4.00 8.2 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Twins at Tigers

MIN Odds to Win: -145

-145 DET Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Mariners at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (6-6) to the bump as they play the Orioles, who will look to Kyle Bradish (3-3) for the matchup between the teams on Sunday.

SEA: Kirby BAL: Bradish 14 (87.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (65 IP) 3.29 ERA 3.88 7.7 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Orioles

SEA Odds to Win: -115

-115 BAL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Rangers at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Eovaldi (9-3) to the bump as they face the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Cole (8-1) when the clubs play on Sunday.

TEX: Eovaldi NYY: Cole 15 (99.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (99 IP) 2.80 ERA 2.64 8.7 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -115

-115 TEX Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 7.5 runs

Mets at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (2-3) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will give the start to Zack Wheeler (6-4) for the game between the teams on Sunday.

NYM: Carrasco PHI: Wheeler 9 (44 IP) Games/IP 15 (88 IP) 6.34 ERA 3.48 5.7 K/9 10.0

Vegas Odds for Mets at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -175

-175 NYM Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9 runs

Athletics at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Luis Medina (1-6) to the bump as they play the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi (6-2) when the teams play Sunday.

OAK: Medina TOR: Kikuchi 9 (43.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (77 IP) 7.01 ERA 3.97 8.5 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -275

-275 OAK Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 9.5 runs

Brewers at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (5-5) to the bump as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Aaron Civale (2-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

MIL: Burnes CLE: Civale 15 (88.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (33.2 IP) 3.96 ERA 2.67 8.7 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -110

-110 MIL Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8 runs

Pirates at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (3-7) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Eury Perez (4-1) when the clubs face off Sunday.

PIT: Oviedo MIA: Pérez 15 (81.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (41 IP) 4.30 ERA 1.54 8.2 K/9 9.9

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -175

-175 PIT Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 7.5 runs

Royals at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Daniel Lynch (1-3) to the hill as they take on the Rays, who will counter with Tyler Glasnow (2-1) for the matchup between the teams Sunday.

KC: Lynch TB: Glasnow 5 (30.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (25.1 IP) 4.45 ERA 4.97 6.5 K/9 11.7

Vegas Odds for Royals at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -250

-250 KC Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8.5 runs

Braves at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (6-6) to the mound as they play the Reds, who will hand the ball to Levi Stoudt (0-0) when the teams face off Sunday.

ATL: Morton CIN: Stoudt 14 (80 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 3.71 ERA - 10.5 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Braves at Reds

ATL Odds to Win: -165

-165 CIN Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 11.5 runs

Red Sox at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (2-3) to the mound as they face the White Sox Sunday.

BOS: Crawford CHW: TBD 14 (45.2 IP) Games/IP - 3.55 ERA - 9.1 K/9 -

Angels at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (4-1) to the bump as they play the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (4-7) when the teams meet Sunday.

LAA: Anderson COL: Gomber 13 (68.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (72 IP) 5.64 ERA 7.25 6.7 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for Angels at Rockies

LAA Odds to Win: -150

-150 COL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 13 runs

Diamondbacks at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (3-4) to the bump as they play the Giants, who will look to Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) when the teams meet Sunday.

ARI: Nelson SF: DeSclafani 15 (76.1 IP) Games/IP 15 (84.1 IP) 5.31 ERA 4.38 6.1 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -135

-135 ARI Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Nationals at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (3-6) to the bump as they take on the Padres, who will give the start to Seth Lugo (3-3) when the teams meet Sunday.

WSH: Gore SD: Lugo 15 (80.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (46.2 IP) 4.02 ERA 3.86 10.6 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -200

-200 WSH Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

Astros at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (6-4) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will give the start to Tony Gonsolin (4-2) when the teams face off Sunday.

HOU: Brown LAD: Gonsolin 14 (81 IP) Games/IP 10 (52.1 IP) 3.89 ERA 2.92 10.0 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Astros at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -140

-140 HOU Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

