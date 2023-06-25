Heading into round four at the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Leona Maguire leads with a score of -7. Watch as the action continues from Baltusrol GC in Springfield, New Jersey.

How to Watch the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Start Time: 8:15 AM ET

8:15 AM ET Venue: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par/Distance: Par 71/6,621 yards

Par 71/6,621 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: NBC

NBC Sunday TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Leona Maguire 1st -7 69-68-69 Jenny Shin 2nd -6 69-72-66 Stephanie Meadow 3rd -5 73-68-67 Lee-Anne Pace 4th -4 66-73-70 Ruoning Yin 4th -4 67-73-69

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 10:38 AM ET Hole 1 Stephanie Meadow (-5/3rd), Jenny Shin (-6/2nd), Leona Maguire (-7/1st) 10:27 AM ET Hole 1 Lauren Coughlin (-3/6th), Lee-Anne Pace (-4/4th), Ruoning Yin (-4/4th) 10:16 AM ET Hole 1 Megan Khang (-2/8th), Jin-young Ko (-3/6th), Yuka Saso (-2/8th) 10:05 AM ET Hole 1 Rose Zhang (-1/12th), Xiyu Lin (-2/8th), Mina Harigae (-2/8th) 9:54 AM ET Hole 1 Grace Kim (-1/12th), Sarah Schmelzel (-1/12th), Gabriela Ruffels (-1/12th) 9:43 AM ET Hole 1 Celine Boutier (-1/12th), Anna Nordqvist (E/18th), Celine Borge (-1/12th) 9:32 AM ET Hole 1 Nanna Madsen (E/18th), Ayaka Furue (E/18th), Ashleigh Buhai (E/18th) 10:16 AM ET Hole 10 Sung-hyun Park (+11/76th), Lucy Li (+11/76th) 8:48 AM ET Hole 1 Daniela Darquea (+1/26th), Linn Grant (+1/26th), Amy Yang (+1/26th) 10:05 AM ET Hole 10 Hannah Green (+8/71st), Charlotte Thomas (+8/71st), Aditi Ashook (+9/75th)

