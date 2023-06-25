Cori Gauff, off a loss in the round of 16 of Bett1open (to Ekaterina Alexandrova) in her most recent tournament, will open Wimbledon versus Sofia Kenin in the round of 128. Gauff is +1600 (fifth-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Gauff at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Gauff's Next Match

In the round of 128 of Wimbledon, on Monday, July 3 (at 6:00 AM ET), Gauff will play Kenin.

Gauff currently has odds of -500 to win her next matchup against Kenin.

Cori Gauff Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1600

US Open odds to win: +1000



Gauff Stats

In her last match, Gauff lost 3-6, 3-6 against Madison Keys in the semifinals of Viking International Eastbourne.

In 18 tournaments over the past 12 months, Gauff has gone 38-17 and has won one title.

Gauff is 2-2 on grass over the past year.

Gauff has played 20.0 games per match in her 55 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

On grass, Gauff has played four matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 20.0 games per match while winning 47.5% of games.

Over the past year, Gauff has been victorious in 38.0% of her return games and 72.7% of her service games.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Gauff has won 70.0% of her games on serve and 25.0% on return.

