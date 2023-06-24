Chase Anderson will start for the Colorado Rockies in the second of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 70 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Colorado is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

The Rockies' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Colorado has scored 344 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Rockies rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.43 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.537 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Anderson (0-1) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed three innings while giving up seven earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

In seven starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Anderson has five starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.3 innings per outing.

He has made nine appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Braves L 14-6 Away Chase Anderson Charlie Morton 6/19/2023 Reds L 5-4 Away Austin Gomber Brandon Williamson 6/20/2023 Reds L 8-6 Away Noah Davis Ben Lively 6/21/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Jake Bird Andrew Abbott 6/23/2023 Angels W 7-4 Home Kyle Freeland Patrick Sandoval 6/24/2023 Angels - Home Chase Anderson Griffin Canning 6/25/2023 Angels - Home Austin Gomber Tyler Anderson 6/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Connor Seabold Clayton Kershaw 6/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Kyle Freeland - 6/29/2023 Dodgers - Home Chase Anderson Emmet Sheehan 6/30/2023 Tigers - Home Austin Gomber Michael Lorenzen

