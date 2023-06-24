Randal Grichuk -- with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on June 24 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

  • Grichuk is batting .294 with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
  • Grichuk has recorded a hit in 31 of 43 games this season (72.1%), including 15 multi-hit games (34.9%).
  • In 43 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
  • Grichuk has picked up an RBI in 30.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games.
  • He has scored in 46.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.6%.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 22
.338 AVG .256
.400 OBP .323
.494 SLG .384
11 XBH 7
0 HR 2
5 RBI 11
19/6 K/BB 19/8
0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Canning (5-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.40 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday, June 17 against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
