Nolan Jones, with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, June 24 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Angels.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .330.

In 76.0% of his games this year (19 of 25), Jones has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (32.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 25 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (20.0%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Jones has an RBI in 10 of 25 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored in 10 of 25 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 .306 AVG .345 .375 OBP .429 .611 SLG .564 5 XBH 8 3 HR 2 8 RBI 6 10/4 K/BB 22/7 4 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings