The Los Angeles Angels (41-35) visit the Colorado Rockies (29-48) to open a three-game series at Coors Field, with first pitch at 8:40 PM ET on Friday. The Angels are coming off a series defeat to the Dodgers, and the Rockies a series loss to the Reds.

The Angels will call on Patrick Sandoval (4-6) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-8).

Rockies vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sandoval - LAA (4-6, 4.08 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-8, 4.48 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 16th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.48 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Thursday, June 15 against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.48, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.

Freeland is trying to pick up his eighth quality start of the year in this game.

Freeland has 12 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Sandoval

Sandoval (4-6) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing four hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 4.08 ERA this season with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.7 walks per nine across 13 games.

He has five quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Sandoval has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

