Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Angels on June 23, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Shohei Ohtani, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the Los Angeles Angels visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday (at 8:40 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has recorded 73 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .269/.352/.498 on the year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 19
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 18
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|9
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Diaz Stats
- Elias Diaz has recorded 67 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .286/.342/.457 on the year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 19
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 16
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Patrick Sandoval Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Sandoval Stats
- The Angels' Patrick Sandoval (4-6) will make his 14th start of the season.
- He has five quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- Sandoval will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- In 13 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Sandoval Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Royals
|Jun. 16
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|4
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 10
|5.0
|10
|5
|5
|8
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 3
|3.1
|8
|6
|6
|4
|3
|vs. Marlins
|May. 28
|6.0
|8
|2
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Twins
|May. 20
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 14 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 39 walks and 58 RBI (83 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashing .292/.377/.616 so far this year.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 16
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has 67 hits with 13 doubles, 15 home runs, 40 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .250/.358/.466 on the season.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 18
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
