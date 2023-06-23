On Friday, Jurickson Profar (batting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .235 with 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 29 walks.

Profar has had a hit in 43 of 66 games this year (65.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (22.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.8% of his games this year, Profar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 29 games this season (43.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .278 AVG .196 .345 OBP .280 .444 SLG .304 15 XBH 9 2 HR 3 14 RBI 12 18/13 K/BB 38/16 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings