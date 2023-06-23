Elias Diaz -- .225 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on June 23 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .286 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.

In 69.2% of his games this year (45 of 65), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (30.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (12.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (35.4%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (16.9%).

He has scored in 33.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.2%.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .336 AVG .244 .376 OBP .314 .579 SLG .354 14 XBH 9 6 HR 2 21 RBI 15 19/8 K/BB 33/12 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings