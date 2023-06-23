Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Reds.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks while hitting .184.
- Montero has picked up a hit in 11 of 28 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- In 28 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Montero has driven in a run in eight games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.136
|.333
|OBP
|.164
|.357
|SLG
|.288
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|7
|9/2
|K/BB
|28/1
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 81 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Sandoval (4-6 with a 4.08 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
