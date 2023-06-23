At +5000, the Denver Broncos are No. 16 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of July 2.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

The Broncos and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

Denver ranked 21st in total offense (325.1 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last season the Broncos won just one game on the road and had a 4-4 record at home.

When the underdog, Denver had just two victories (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 3-5.

The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.

Broncos Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.5%.

On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and accumulated 277 yards.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 catches for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

In 16 games for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine ran for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

In the passing game, Courtland Sutton scored two TDs, catching 64 balls for 829 yards (55.3 per game).

In 13 games last year, Josey Jewell delivered 2.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 128 tackles, and two interceptions.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +6600 2 September 17 Commanders - +6600 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6600 5 October 8 Jets - +1600 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +650 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +650 10 November 13 @ Bills - +800 11 November 19 Vikings - +5000 12 November 26 Browns - +3000 13 December 3 @ Texans - +15000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2000 16 December 24 Patriots - +5000 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +6600

