Ryan McMahon -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on June 21 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 73 hits and an OBP of .356, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

McMahon has gotten a hit in 48 of 71 games this year (67.6%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (26.8%).

In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.5%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

In 36.6% of his games this year, McMahon has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 34 times this season (47.9%), including six games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 39 .292 AVG .259 .368 OBP .347 .542 SLG .476 18 XBH 17 6 HR 6 24 RBI 17 48/14 K/BB 44/20 2 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings