Jonathan India is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies play at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday (starting at 12:35 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Reds Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

India Stats

India has 76 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .269/.354/.435 slash line on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Astros Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Astros Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 40 RBI (73 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .278/.361/.475 so far this year.

Steer has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Astros Jun. 17 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

