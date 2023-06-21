How to Watch the Rockies vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 21
Andrew Abbott and Connor Seabold are the projected starters when the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies play on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.
Rockies vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 65 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Colorado is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.
- Colorado ranks 12th in the majors with 334 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Colorado has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.46 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.533 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies' Seabold (1-3) will make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw three innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up nine earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Seabold has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 3.5 innings per appearance.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/16/2023
|Braves
|L 8-1
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Jared Shuster
|6/17/2023
|Braves
|L 10-2
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Bryce Elder
|6/18/2023
|Braves
|L 14-6
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Charlie Morton
|6/19/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Brandon Williamson
|6/20/2023
|Reds
|L 8-6
|Away
|Noah Davis
|Ben Lively
|6/21/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Andrew Abbott
|6/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/24/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Griffin Canning
|6/25/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tyler Anderson
|6/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|-
