Wednesday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (39-35) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (29-47) at 12:35 PM (on June 21). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 victory for the Reds, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Andrew Abbott (3-0) to the mound, while Connor Seabold (1-3) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Reds

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.
  • In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Rockies have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.
  • The Rockies have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (39.4%) in those contests.
  • This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer six times, losing every contest.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.
  • The offense for Colorado is the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (334 total runs).
  • The Rockies have pitched to a 5.46 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 16 @ Braves L 8-1 Dinelson Lamet vs Jared Shuster
June 17 @ Braves L 10-2 Connor Seabold vs Bryce Elder
June 18 @ Braves L 14-6 Chase Anderson vs Charlie Morton
June 19 @ Reds L 5-4 Austin Gomber vs Brandon Williamson
June 20 @ Reds L 8-6 Noah Davis vs Ben Lively
June 21 @ Reds - Connor Seabold vs Andrew Abbott
June 23 Angels - Kyle Freeland vs Patrick Sandoval
June 24 Angels - Chase Anderson vs Griffin Canning
June 25 Angels - Austin Gomber vs Tyler Anderson
June 27 Dodgers - Kyle Freeland vs Clayton Kershaw
June 28 Dodgers - Connor Seabold vs TBA

