On Wednesday, Randal Grichuk (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk has 14 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks while batting .292.

Grichuk has picked up a hit in 70.7% of his 41 games this season, with multiple hits in 34.1% of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 41 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Grichuk has had an RBI in 12 games this season (29.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.3%).

He has scored in 46.3% of his games this year (19 of 41), with two or more runs five times (12.2%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 21 .347 AVG .244 .413 OBP .315 .514 SLG .329 11 XBH 5 0 HR 1 5 RBI 10 17/6 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 1

