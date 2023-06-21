MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, June 21
For Wednesday's MLB action, here is a list of all of the day's probable starters, headlined by a matchup between Kevin Gausman's Blue Jays and Sandy Alcantara's Marlins.
Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for June 21.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Blue Jays at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Gausman (6-3) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will look to Alcantara (2-5) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.
|TOR: Gausman
|MIA: Alcantara
|15 (92.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (88.2 IP)
|3.01
|ERA
|5.08
|11.8
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Marlins
- TOR Odds to Win: -135
- MIA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Marlins
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Orioles at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Tyler Wells (6-2) to the hill as they face the Rays, who will counter with Taj Bradley (4-3) when the teams meet Wednesday.
|BAL: Wells
|TB: Bradley
|14 (81.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (43 IP)
|3.20
|ERA
|4.19
|9.0
|K/9
|13.2
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -150
- BAL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Rays
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rockies at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Connor Seabold (1-3) to the mound as they take on the Reds, who will give the start to Andrew Abbott (3-0) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|COL: Seabold
|CIN: Abbott
|16 (56.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (17.2 IP)
|5.88
|ERA
|0.00
|6.8
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Reds
- CIN Odds to Win: -250
- COL Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Reds
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cubs at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (2-2) to the mound as they face the Pirates, who will give the start to Rich Hill (6-6) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.
|CHC: Hendricks
|PIT: Hill
|5 (28.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (77.1 IP)
|3.18
|ERA
|4.42
|5.1
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Pirates
- CHC Odds to Win: -115
- PIT Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Pirates
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Royals at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (4-6) to the mound as they play the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd (4-5) when the teams meet on Wednesday.
|KC: Singer
|DET: Boyd
|14 (69.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (64.1 IP)
|6.33
|ERA
|5.88
|8.4
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Royals at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -125
- KC Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mets at Astros Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Tylor Megill (6-4) to the mound as they face the Astros, who will give the start to Cristian Javier (7-1) when the teams meet Wednesday.
|NYM: Megill
|HOU: Javier
|14 (69 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (80.2 IP)
|4.83
|ERA
|2.90
|7.3
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Mets at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -155
- NYM Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Astros
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Diamondbacks at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (8-2) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will counter with Julio Teheran (2-2) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|ARI: Gallen
|MIL: Teherán
|15 (91.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (30.1 IP)
|2.96
|ERA
|1.78
|9.9
|K/9
|5.9
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Brewers
- ARI Odds to Win: -140
- MIL Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Brewers
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cardinals at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (4-4) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will look to Trevor Williams (3-4) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|STL: Mikolas
|WSH: Williams
|15 (86.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (70 IP)
|4.36
|ERA
|4.50
|6.5
|K/9
|6.9
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Nationals
- STL Odds to Win: -175
- WSH Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Nationals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Braves at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Aaron Nola (6-5) when the teams face off on Wednesday.
|ATL: Smith-Shawver
|PHI: Nola
|3 (13.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (94.2 IP)
|2.03
|ERA
|4.66
|7.4
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Braves at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -120
- ATL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Braves at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mariners at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (4-5) to the hill as they take on the Yankees, who will give the start to Jhony Brito (0-0) when the clubs play Wednesday.
|SEA: Castillo
|NYY: Brito
|14 (82.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|2.73
|ERA
|-
|10.7
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Yankees
- SEA Odds to Win: -175
- NYY Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Athletics at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (0-0) to the mound as they play the Guardians on Wednesday.
|OAK: Blackburn
|CLE: TBD
|4 (20.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|3.48
|ERA
|-
|10.0
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -175
- OAK Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Red Sox at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (4-2) to the hill as they play the Twins, who will give the start to Sonny Gray (4-1) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|BOS: Whitlock
|MIN: Gray
|7 (39 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (76 IP)
|4.38
|ERA
|2.25
|7.6
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -135
- BOS Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Twins
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rangers at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Martin Perez (6-3) to the bump as they play the White Sox, who will counter with Michael Kopech (3-5) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.
|TEX: Pérez
|CHW: Kopech
|14 (77.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (78 IP)
|4.54
|ERA
|3.92
|6.3
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Rangers at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -110
- TEX Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Rangers at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Dodgers at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Michael Grove (0-0) to the bump as they face the Angels, who will give the start to Shohei Ohtani (6-2) when the teams face off Wednesday.
|LAD: Grove
|LAA: Ohtani
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (82 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.40
|-
|K/9
|11.5
Live Stream Dodgers at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Padres at Giants Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (5-5) to the bump as they play the Giants on Wednesday.
|SD: Darvish
|SF: TBD
|13 (74 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|4.74
|ERA
|-
|9.6
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Padres at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
