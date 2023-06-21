The Phoenix Mercury (2-8) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Las Vegas Aces (10-1) on Wednesday, June 21 at Footprint Center, with the opening tip at 3:30 PM ET.

The Mercury enter this contest on the heels of an 89-71 loss to the Liberty on Sunday.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Diana Taurasi Out Hamstring 15.3 3.5 6 Brittney Griner Out Hip 20.1 6.5 1.6 Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Mercury vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and AZFamily

NBA TV and AZFamily Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury Player Leaders

Sug Sutton paces the Mercury in assists (5.9 per game), and averages 11.1 points and 2.8 rebounds. She also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Mercury receive 14.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Sophie Cunningham.

Michaela Onyenwere is posting 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 47.8% of her shots from the field and 44% from 3-point range (fifth in WNBA), with 1.1 triples per contest.

Mercury vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -18.5 164.5

