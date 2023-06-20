Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Ben Lively) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .321.
- Jones has picked up a hit in 17 of 22 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.9% of his games this season, Jones has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this season (40.9%), including one multi-run game.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.355
|AVG
|.298
|.429
|OBP
|.389
|.710
|SLG
|.447
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|20/6
|4
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.87).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lively (4-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.07, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
