After going 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in his last game, Jorge Alfaro and the Colorado Rockies take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Ben Lively) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jorge Alfaro At The Plate (2022)

Alfaro hit .246 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Alfaro got a hit in 48 of 81 games last season, with multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He hit a home run in seven games a year ago (out of 81 opportunities, 8.6%), leaving the ballpark in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Alfaro drove in a run in 25 of 81 games last season (30.9%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.3%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.

He touched home plate in 25.9% of his games last season (21 of 81), with two or more runs on three occasions (3.7%).

Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 45 GP 35 .197 AVG .307 .221 OBP .360 .303 SLG .482 9 XBH 12 3 HR 4 20 RBI 20 54/3 K/BB 44/8 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)