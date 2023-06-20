At +5000, the Denver Broncos are No. 16 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of July 2.

Watch the Broncos this season on Fubo!

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Broncos to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Denver Betting Insights

Denver went 6-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, six Broncos games hit the over.

Denver ranked 21st in total offense (325.1 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per game) last season.

Last year the Broncos won just one game away from home and had a 4-4 record at home.

Denver won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.

The Broncos won only once in the AFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the AFC as a whole.

Broncos Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.5%.

In addition, Wilson rushed for 277 yards and three TDs.

In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 972 yards (64.8 per game).

In 16 games with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine rushed for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

Courtland Sutton had 64 receptions for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Josey Jewell recorded 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions in 13 games last year.

Bet on Broncos to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +6600 2 September 17 Commanders - +6600 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6600 5 October 8 Jets - +1600 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +650 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +650 10 November 13 @ Bills - +800 11 November 19 Vikings - +5000 12 November 26 Browns - +3000 13 December 3 @ Texans - +15000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2000 16 December 24 Patriots - +5000 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +6600

Odds are current as of June 20 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.