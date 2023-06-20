After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Robert Austin Wynns and the Colorado Rockies take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Ben Lively) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is hitting .188 with two doubles and four walks.

Wynns has a base hit in nine of 18 games played this year (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 18 games this season.

Wynns has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of 18 games so far this season.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .125 AVG .200 .125 OBP .333 .250 SLG .200 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 6/0 K/BB 1/1 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings