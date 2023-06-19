The Cincinnati Reds (37-35) will look to Jonathan India when they host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (29-45) at Great American Ball Park on Monday, June 19. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Reds (-175). The over/under is 10.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson - CIN (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (4-6, 7.29 ERA)

Rockies vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Reds have not played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Cincinnati has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Reds have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they won both games.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Rockies have won in 26, or 40.6%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Rockies have won 11 of 36 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+140) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.