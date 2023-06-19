Brandon Williamson will start for the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at Great American Ball Park against Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 61 home runs as a team.

Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 324 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Rockies rank 25th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.44 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.531 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Gomber (4-6) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In 14 starts this season, Gomber has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Away Austin Gomber Garrett Whitlock 6/15/2023 Braves L 8-3 Away Kyle Freeland AJ Smith-Shawver 6/16/2023 Braves L 8-1 Away Dinelson Lamet Jared Shuster 6/17/2023 Braves L 10-2 Away Connor Seabold Bryce Elder 6/18/2023 Braves L 14-6 Away Chase Anderson Charlie Morton 6/19/2023 Reds - Away Austin Gomber Brandon Williamson 6/20/2023 Reds - Away Kyle Freeland Ben Lively 6/21/2023 Reds - Away Dinelson Lamet Andrew Abbott 6/23/2023 Angels - Home Connor Seabold Patrick Sandoval 6/24/2023 Angels - Home Chase Anderson Griffin Canning 6/25/2023 Angels - Home Austin Gomber Tyler Anderson

