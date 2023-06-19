Rockies vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 19
Monday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (37-35) and Colorado Rockies (29-45) going head-to-head at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on June 19.
The probable starters are Brandon Williamson (1-0) for the Reds and Austin Gomber (4-6) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Rockies vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Reds 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.
- When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Rockies have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those games had a spread).
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (40.6%) in those contests.
- Colorado has a win-loss record of 12-28 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (324 total), Colorado is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.44 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|@ Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Austin Gomber vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 15
|@ Braves
|L 8-3
|Kyle Freeland vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|June 16
|@ Braves
|L 8-1
|Dinelson Lamet vs Jared Shuster
|June 17
|@ Braves
|L 10-2
|Connor Seabold vs Bryce Elder
|June 18
|@ Braves
|L 14-6
|Chase Anderson vs Charlie Morton
|June 19
|@ Reds
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Brandon Williamson
|June 20
|@ Reds
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Ben Lively
|June 21
|@ Reds
|-
|Dinelson Lamet vs Andrew Abbott
|June 23
|Angels
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 24
|Angels
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Griffin Canning
|June 25
|Angels
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Tyler Anderson
