The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones (.265 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .320 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Jones has recorded a hit in 16 of 21 games this season (76.2%), including seven multi-hit games (33.3%).

In 19.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.9% of his games this season, Jones has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In nine of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 .355 AVG .295 .429 OBP .380 .710 SLG .455 5 XBH 5 3 HR 1 8 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 18/5 4 SB 0

