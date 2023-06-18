Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Braves Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 69 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .271/.351/.490 slash line so far this season.

McMahon will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and three RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 19 walks and 34 RBI (65 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .295/.351/.464 so far this season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 16 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 13 2-for-5 0 0 3 5 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Morton Stats

The Braves' Charlie Morton (5-6) will make his 14th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 13 chances this season.

In 13 starts this season, Morton has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has made 13 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 31st, 1.440 WHIP ranks 60th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Jun. 12 5.2 4 0 0 8 3 vs. Mets Jun. 7 4.2 4 4 4 5 4 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 7.0 6 3 3 9 2 vs. Phillies May. 27 5.1 7 2 2 9 4 vs. Dodgers May. 22 5.0 7 6 6 5 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 93 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 35 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He has a .326/.401/.565 slash line on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 15 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 1

Ozzie Albies Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 71 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 19 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .263/.315/.496 on the year.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 17 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 15 3-for-4 0 0 3 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

