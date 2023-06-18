As they try for the series sweep, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (45-26) will face off against the Colorado Rockies (29-44) at Truist Park on Sunday, June 18. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM ET.

The Rockies are +240 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Braves (-300). Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The total is 9.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (5-6, 3.60 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-0, 2.72 ERA)

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 39, or 63.9%, of the 61 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 8-2 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (41.3%) in those games.

The Rockies have played as an underdog of +240 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230) Harold Castro 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+225)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.