Randal Grichuk -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is batting .292 with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks.

Grichuk has gotten a hit in 27 of 38 games this season (71.1%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (34.2%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

In 31.6% of his games this season, Grichuk has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9%.

In 17 of 38 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .347 AVG .236 .413 OBP .309 .514 SLG .319 11 XBH 4 0 HR 1 5 RBI 10 17/6 K/BB 14/7 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings