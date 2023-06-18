The WNBA slate on Sunday will see the New York Liberty (6-3) hosting Megan Gustafson and the Phoenix Mercury (2-7) at Barclays Center, with the matchup starting at 12:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, New York fell short in an 86-79 loss versus Atlanta. The Liberty were led by Marine Johannes, who ended the game with 18 points and four assists, while Betnijah Laney added 17 points. Phoenix is coming into this game having lost to Washington 88-69 in their last outing. Michaela Onyenwere led the team with 20 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Liberty vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-909 to win)

Liberty (-909 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+600 to win)

Mercury (+600 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-12.5)

Liberty (-12.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: CBS

Mercury Season Stats

In 2023, the Mercury are third-worst in the league on offense (78 points scored per game) and second-worst on defense (86.2 points conceded).

Phoenix is the worst team in the WNBA in rebounds per game (30) and eighth in rebounds conceded (35.4).

The Mercury are fourth in the league in assists (20.7 per game) in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, Phoenix is worst in the league in committing them (16.6 per game). And it is third-worst in forcing them (11.8 per game).

The Mercury make 7.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 32.7% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and eighth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Phoenix gives up 7.2 3-pointers per game and concedes 31.4% from beyond the arc, ranking fifth and fourth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

At home the Mercury are better offensively, averaging 80.3 points per game, compared to 76.2 on the road. They're also better defensively, allowing 84.5 points per game at home, and 87.6 on the road.

Phoenix collects more rebounds per game at home (30.8) than on the road (29.4), and allows fewer rebounds at home (32.8) than away (37.6).

This season the Mercury are collecting fewer assists at home (20 per game) than on the road (21.2).

This season Phoenix is committing more turnovers at home (18 per game) than on the road (15.4). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (11) than away (12.4).

The Mercury make more 3-pointers per game at home (8) than away (6.6), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than away (29.5%).

This season Phoenix is conceding more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (7.2). And it concedes a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (30%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Mercury have won one out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.

The Mercury have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +600 odds on them winning this game.

Phoenix has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mercury have a 14.3% chance to win.

