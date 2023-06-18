Mike Moustakas -- hitting .348 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Braves.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Moustakas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

  • Moustakas has six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .257.
  • Moustakas has gotten a hit in 20 of 42 games this season (47.6%), with at least two hits on six occasions (14.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in four games this year (9.5%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Moustakas has had an RBI in 13 games this year (31.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.5%).
  • He has scored in 40.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 20
.212 AVG .302
.311 OBP .371
.462 SLG .396
7 XBH 3
3 HR 1
11 RBI 6
15/8 K/BB 16/6
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (75 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Morton (5-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 31st, 1.440 WHIP ranks 60th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.