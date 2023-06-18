The New York Liberty (6-3) match up with the Phoenix Mercury (2-7) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Liberty matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mercury vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Mercury vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mercury have won two games against the spread this year.

New York has been favored by 12.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

So far this season, four out of the Liberty's games have gone over the point total.

A total of four Mercury games this season have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.