Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 18
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:24 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Charlie Morton) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Braves.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .271 with eight doubles and four walks.
- Castro has picked up a hit in 65.1% of his 43 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.6% of those games.
- In 43 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In 27.9% of his games this season, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (27.9%), including one multi-run game.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.300
|AVG
|.243
|.296
|OBP
|.280
|.357
|SLG
|.300
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/0
|K/BB
|14/4
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff paces the league.
- The Braves' 3.78 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton (5-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.60), 60th in WHIP (1.440), and 16th in K/9 (10.2).
