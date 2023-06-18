Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 18
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:26 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 65 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .351.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
- In 71.0% of his 62 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- In 11.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has an RBI in 22 of 62 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (32.3%), including three multi-run games (4.8%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.336
|AVG
|.257
|.376
|OBP
|.328
|.579
|SLG
|.354
|14
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|13
|19/8
|K/BB
|26/11
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton (5-6) takes the mound for the Braves in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 31st, 1.440 WHIP ranks 60th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
