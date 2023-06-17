Viktor Hovland will play the 2023 U.S. Open in Los Angeles, California at The Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18 fresh off a win at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

Looking to wager on Hovland at the U.S. Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Viktor Hovland Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Hovland has shot better than par on 13 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five five times and with a top-10 score in eight of his last 20 rounds played.

Hovland has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in eight of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

Hovland has finished atop the leaderboard once and has two top-five finishes in his past five appearances.

Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

This week Hovland is seeking his fourth top-20 finish in a row.

Hovland will look to continue his streak of made cuts to 21 by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 17 -8 277 2 20 6 9 $10.8M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

In Hovland's previous four appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 13th.

Hovland has two made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Hovland finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

At 7,423 yards, The Los Angeles Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,259 yards.

The Los Angeles Country Club checks in at 7,423 yards, 103 yards longer than the average course Hovland has played in the past year (7,320 yards).

Hovland's Last Time Out

Hovland was in the 56th percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 98th percentile on par 4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, averaging 3.71 strokes on those 56 holes.

Hovland shot better than 53% of the golfers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

Hovland carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hovland recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (3.3).

Hovland's 13 birdies or better on the 56 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were more than the field average (4.5).

At that most recent outing, Hovland carded a bogey or worse on six of 56 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Hovland ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hovland carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.7).

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Hovland Odds to Win: +1600

