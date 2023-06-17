Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 68 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .494.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 24th in slugging.
- McMahon enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .412 with one homer.
- In 67.2% of his games this season (45 of 67), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (26.9%) he recorded more than one.
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.9%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 37.3% of his games this year, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.292
|AVG
|.252
|.368
|OBP
|.338
|.542
|SLG
|.450
|18
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|4
|24
|RBI
|14
|48/14
|K/BB
|38/17
|2
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves are sending Elder (4-1) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.69 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 2.69 ERA ranks seventh, 1.182 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.
