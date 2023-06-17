Saturday's game between the Atlanta Braves (44-26) and Colorado Rockies (29-43) going head-to-head at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on June 17.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (4-1) versus the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-2).

Rockies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Rockies vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Rockies have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those matchups had a runline.

The Rockies have won in 26, or 41.9%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has played as an underdog of +240 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 29.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (316 total, 4.4 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.23 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule