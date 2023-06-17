Rockies vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 17
Saturday's game between the Atlanta Braves (44-26) and Colorado Rockies (29-43) going head-to-head at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on June 17.
The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (4-1) versus the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-2).
Rockies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The Rockies have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those matchups had a runline.
- The Rockies have won in 26, or 41.9%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has played as an underdog of +240 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 29.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Colorado scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (316 total, 4.4 per game).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.23 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Connor Seabold vs James Paxton
|June 13
|@ Red Sox
|W 7-6
|Chase Anderson vs Kutter Crawford
|June 14
|@ Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Austin Gomber vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 15
|@ Braves
|L 8-3
|Kyle Freeland vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|June 16
|@ Braves
|L 8-1
|Dinelson Lamet vs Jared Shuster
|June 17
|@ Braves
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Bryce Elder
|June 18
|@ Braves
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Charlie Morton
|June 19
|@ Reds
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Brandon Williamson
|June 20
|@ Reds
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Ben Lively
|June 21
|@ Reds
|-
|Dinelson Lamet vs Andrew Abbott
|June 23
|Angels
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Shohei Ohtani
