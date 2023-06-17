Jorge Alfaro -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Alfaro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Alfaro At The Plate (2022)

Alfaro hit .246 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Alfaro reached base via a hit in 48 of 81 games last season (59.3%), including multiple hits in 17.3% of those games (14 of them).

In seven of 81 games last year, he hit a long ball (8.6%). He went deep in 2.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Alfaro drove in a run in 25 of 81 games last season (30.9%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.3%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.

He scored a run in 21 of his 81 games a year ago (25.9%), with two or more runs scored three times (3.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 45 GP 35 .197 AVG .307 .221 OBP .360 .303 SLG .482 9 XBH 12 3 HR 4 20 RBI 20 54/3 K/BB 44/8 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)